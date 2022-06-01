Waterfront Wealth Inc. Decreases Stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 375.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 399,346 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $66.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.63 and a beta of 0.89.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

JKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.42.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

