Waterfront Wealth Inc. Decreases Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Harmonic by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 443,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 141,527 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Harmonic by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in Harmonic by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 94,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 25,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Harmonic by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

HLIT opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 0.90. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.57 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

