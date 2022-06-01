Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires 325 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 950 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.31.

Shares of GS opened at $326.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.90 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 437,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $8,478,238.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,731,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,972,956.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 675,104 shares of company stock valued at $16,116,761 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

