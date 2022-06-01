Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Down to $1.20

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.20, but opened at $1.14. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDH. Morgan Stanley downgraded Waterdrop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waterdrop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.97.

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Waterdrop had a negative return on equity of 68.93% and a negative net margin of 49.04%. The company had revenue of $94.76 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Waterdrop in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waterdrop in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Waterdrop in the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Waterdrop by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

