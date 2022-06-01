Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Short Interest Update

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the April 30th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.96. The company had a trading volume of 987,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,361. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.02. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $378.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.66 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.90%.

In other news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,545 shares in the company, valued at $222,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

