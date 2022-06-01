Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $585.79 billion-$585.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.18 billion.Walmart also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.29. The company had a trading volume of 160,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,658,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $344.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walmart to $155.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.57.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 22,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $3,099,062.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,257 shares of company stock worth $34,228,013. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 24,517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Walmart by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

