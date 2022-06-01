W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Holdings Trimmed by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 12.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,556.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWW. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $514.44.

NYSE GWW opened at $487.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $495.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

