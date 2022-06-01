VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “VYNE Therapeutics Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics for dermatology. The company’s product pipeline consist FMX103 and FCD105 which are in clinical stage. VYNE Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. VYNE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.11.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 444.88% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYNE. DSC Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 2,551,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 300.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 934,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 438.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 165,372 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

