VR Education (LON:VRE) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of VR Education Holdings Plc (LON:VRE – Get Rating) shot up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.95 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.45 ($0.23). 1,190,120 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 340,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.22).

The stock has a market capitalization of £53.52 million and a PE ratio of -20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 28.86, a current ratio of 28.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.25.

Get VR Education alerts:

About VR Education (LON:VRE)

VR Education Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary Immersive VR Education Limited, operates as a virtual/augmented reality software company in education and simulated training sector worldwide. The company offers ENGAGE, an online virtual learning and corporate training platform that provides educators and corporate trainers the tools they need to create their own content in virtual classrooms or virtual training environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VR Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VR Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.