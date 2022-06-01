voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of voxeljet from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE VJET opened at $4.03 on Friday. voxeljet has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $15.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26.

voxeljet ( NYSE:VJET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

