Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.62.

Shares of VC opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.01 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Visteon has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $134.57.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.40 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Visteon by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after purchasing an additional 834,079 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth about $43,396,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visteon by 958.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,898,000 after buying an additional 277,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth about $24,012,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Visteon by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,198,000 after buying an additional 173,616 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

