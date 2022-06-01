Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $785.03 Million

Brokerages expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $785.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $781.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $788.50 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $662.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VSTO shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,256.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $137,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,705 in the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,725,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after purchasing an additional 320,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 10,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 249,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 247,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $10,998,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

