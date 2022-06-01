Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE EDI opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDI. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 29,439 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

