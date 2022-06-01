Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCF. UBS Group AG raised its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 954,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 99,185 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 47,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $9.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

