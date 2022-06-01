Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 4,246 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. State Street Corp raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after purchasing an additional 54,887 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,012,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after purchasing an additional 53,116 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 936,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 318,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after purchasing an additional 135,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 50,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $3,601,317.57. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,767.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,344 shares of company stock worth $6,374,719 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

ENTA stock opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.14.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

