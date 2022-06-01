Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,404,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $1,984,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 122,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 28,921 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $43,428,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,785,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,065 shares in the company, valued at $575,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.73.

BHVN stock opened at $143.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.04 and its 200 day moving average is $121.56. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $79.01 and a 12 month high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

