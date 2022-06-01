Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 215,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 67.9% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 502,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 29,651 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 35.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 18,208 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

NYSE FRA opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $14.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.