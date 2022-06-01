Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $763,000 Stake in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46,509 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.26% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKCC. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,140,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,561,000 after buying an additional 551,412 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $298.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.56.

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 115.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKCC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.