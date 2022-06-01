Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $396,000 Stock Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,405,000 after buying an additional 1,220,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,291,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,489,000 after buying an additional 642,435 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,261,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,047,000 after buying an additional 589,861 shares during the period. M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,574,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,467,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.46.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $19.37.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $24.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.89 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 476.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $144,289.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,716.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $85,608.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,776.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,627 shares of company stock worth $334,277 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.