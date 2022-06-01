Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,023 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 121,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEF opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.10%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TEF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Telefónica from €4.30 ($4.62) to €4.10 ($4.41) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.00 ($4.30) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.16) to €4.68 ($5.03) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.55.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

