Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,091 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

MBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:MBT opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 469.07%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

