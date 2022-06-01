Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

