Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 587,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 58,946 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 139,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the third quarter worth about $208,000. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Steven B. Klinsky acquired 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $181,402.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,162,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,183,042.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Holson Boswerger purchased 4,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $49,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,818.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $835,668. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.24.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 68.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NMFC. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

New Mountain Finance Profile (Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.