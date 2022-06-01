Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 17,718 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,718 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on JBGS shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Alan S. Forman bought 5,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.32 per share, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -53.77, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -187.50%.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

