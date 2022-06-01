Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Virtu Financial posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $522.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.93 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

In other Virtu Financial news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,377.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at $804,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,905,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 82,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 40,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of -0.21. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

