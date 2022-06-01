VIMworld (VEED) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $275,092.00

VIMworld (VEED) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last seven days, VIMworld has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. VIMworld has a market cap of $17.11 million and $275,092.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 217.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,093.68 or 0.06915926 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003304 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,278.86 or 1.00018224 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003306 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About VIMworld

VIMworld is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

