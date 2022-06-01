VIG Trading 7.4% Lower This Week (VIG)

VIG (VIG) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIG has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. VIG has a market cap of $786,181.14 and approximately $125.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000115 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000403 BTC.

About VIG

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,078,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

