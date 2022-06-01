Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.95-$1.25 EPS.

Shares of VSCO stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.21. 2,821,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,251. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.83. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $38.48 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.64.

In related news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 606.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

