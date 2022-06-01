Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Victoria’s Secret & Co. updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.95-$1.25 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.95-$1.25 EPS.

VSCO opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $38.48 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VSCO. Barclays dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

In other news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 606.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

