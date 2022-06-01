Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Gap Down to $5.33

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.33, but opened at $5.18. Vertical Aerospace shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $910,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 29,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of electric aircraft. It offers VX4, a piloted electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

