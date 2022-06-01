Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Gap Down to $5.33

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.33, but opened at $5.18. Vertical Aerospace shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 10 shares traded.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91.
About Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)
Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of electric aircraft. It offers VX4, a piloted electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
