Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET)’s stock price rose 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.08 and last traded at $23.03. Approximately 78,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,325,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.

VET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $611.07 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 37.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 94,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 25.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

