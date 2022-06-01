Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $4.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv posted earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full year earnings of $18.40 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.25 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $1.39. Veritiv had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

VRTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veritiv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $145.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.09. Veritiv has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $158.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.55.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Veritiv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth about $1,563,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 8.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

