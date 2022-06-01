Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,237. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $164.96 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.80. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total transaction of $833,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total value of $370,526.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at $123,092,081.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,660 shares of company stock worth $31,767,638 over the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,234,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,699,137,000 after purchasing an additional 210,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,605,808,000 after purchasing an additional 456,834 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,394,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,186,000 after purchasing an additional 92,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,897,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,577,619,000 after purchasing an additional 60,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 316.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,826 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

