VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Director Acquires $20,779.35 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) Director Thomas F. Frist III acquired 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.73 per share, with a total value of $20,779.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,779.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

VRSN stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.37. 815,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,270. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.69 and a 1 year high of $257.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.27 and a 200-day moving average of $216.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

