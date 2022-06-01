Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Short Interest Up 34.9% in May

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,900 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the April 30th total of 285,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,187,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. Verano has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $20.23.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRNOF shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Verano in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Verano from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

