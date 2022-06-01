VAULT Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. VAULT has a market cap of $223,753.34 and $7.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 54.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $826.87 or 0.02620104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.72 or 0.00458589 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00032966 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008253 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 583,628 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

