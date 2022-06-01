Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRNS shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:VRNS traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.17. 17,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $27.97 and a 52-week high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,859.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $268,070. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 340,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,173,000 after acquiring an additional 41,780 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at $2,377,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 140.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 120,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 70,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 48.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $2,163,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

