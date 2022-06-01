Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Lessened by KEMPER Corp

KEMPER Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.0% of KEMPER Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. KEMPER Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $206.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.66 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.11.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

