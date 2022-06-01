Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Up 32.4% in May

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the April 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 228,130.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,743,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,126 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 718,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,327,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 509,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,538,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,043,000 after purchasing an additional 152,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 292,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund stock opened at $188.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.32 and a 200 day moving average of $203.40. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a 12-month low of $173.60 and a 12-month high of $220.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

