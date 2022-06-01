Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Increased by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 243,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after acquiring an additional 54,744 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,195,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 88,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,168,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,609,000 after acquiring an additional 41,109 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.87. 16,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,726. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.48 and a 1-year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

