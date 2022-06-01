Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the April 30th total of 53,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Valhi by 39.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Valhi by 2.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Valhi by 108.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Valhi by 30.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valhi by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valhi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

VHI stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.01. 890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.78. Valhi has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $53.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $683.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Valhi’s payout ratio is currently 5.79%.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

