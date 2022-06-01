Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Short Interest Up 37.5% in May

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 836,200 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 431,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.25.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $252.21 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $221.38 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.44.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.70 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.25%.

About Vail Resorts (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.