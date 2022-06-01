v.systems (VSYS) Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last Week

v.systems (VSYS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. v.systems has a market cap of $12.17 million and $1.10 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, v.systems has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One v.systems coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

v.systems Coin Profile

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,508,852,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,243,696 coins. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

