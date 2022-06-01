Urus Price Reaches $6.00 on Top Exchanges (URUS)

Urus (URUS) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 1st. In the last week, Urus has traded flat against the US dollar. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for about $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on major exchanges. Urus has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Urus

URUS is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

