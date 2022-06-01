UnMarshal (MARSH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $577,546.00

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. UnMarshal has a market cap of $812,837.95 and $577,546.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UnMarshal has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 193.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,393.42 or 0.07922521 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.07 or 0.00453724 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00032399 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008640 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

