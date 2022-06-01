Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.53-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$143.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.95 million.

Shares of UEIC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.63. The stock had a trading volume of 643 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,281. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average is $33.93. The firm has a market cap of $336.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $53.07.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.06 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. Analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

UEIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Universal Electronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 188.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

