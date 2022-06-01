Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.53-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$143.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.95 million.
Shares of UEIC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.63. The stock had a trading volume of 643 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,281. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average is $33.93. The firm has a market cap of $336.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $53.07.
Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.06 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. Analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 188.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Universal Electronics (Get Rating)
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Electronics (UEIC)
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.