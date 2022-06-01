United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Up 5%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.31 and last traded at $29.31. 207,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,861,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 13,896.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 21,266.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 690.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

