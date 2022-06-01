United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Short Interest Up 33.0% in May

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the April 30th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 806,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

United Bankshares stock opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.47 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1483.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. purchased 7,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $261,273.60. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,715.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBSI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

United Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.