Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,457 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 5.0% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $90,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,913,647,000 after purchasing an additional 108,959 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,785,441,000 after purchasing an additional 560,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,616,574,000 after purchasing an additional 170,623 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.48.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.95. 24,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,628. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $138.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

