Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives $20.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.78.

UAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Under Armour to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Argus reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 35.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,429,000 after acquiring an additional 661,912 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 46.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Under Armour by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 444,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Under Armour by 31.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.25. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour Company Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.